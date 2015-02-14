Hiking Destinations and Best Trails

Other accolades:

"2014 Top Book Pick" (Barnes and Noble)

"One of the year's best books for travelers" (Yahoo Travel)

"One of the top 10 books of the year" (Colorado NPR)

Gold Award Winner, Society of American Travel Writers, Eastern Chapter, for best book, 2015

America's Great Hiking Trails contains essays and photos of America's eleven national scenic trails, with a final chapter dedicated to 30 other important long American trails. Photos by Bart Smith and an intro by Bill McKibben.

Here's a YouTube trailer for the book.

Hiking expert Karen Berger has completed the "triple crown"-- thru-hikes of the Appalachian, Pacific Crest, and Continental Divide national scenic trails -- all 7,500 miles of them, plus another 10,000 miles all over the world. She is also an award-winning writer, editor, and photographer. The author of 16 books and hundreds of magazine and online articles, she looks for stories that connect people, landscapes, nature, and culture. For more, visit her Bio page.



