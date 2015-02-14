Hiking Destinations and Best Trails

BucketTripper.com is HikerWriter’s sister site.
Here are links to some of the hiking stories there… There are a ton more in the hiking archives there.
Tramping Tongariro and Climbing Ngauruhoe in New Zealand
The North Island of New Zealand’s most popular day hike — and a four day circuit for the hard core.
Hiking Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park
The Continental Divide passes through the park, but there’s so much more, including geyser trails and opportunities to see Yellowstone’s famous and abundant wildlife.
Hiking New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington
What’s it like to hike a mountain where trailhead signs warn: “STOP!” (in all caps.) “The area ahead has the worst weather in America. Many have died there from exposure, even in the summer. Turn back now if the weather is bad.”?
This two week trek takes in some of the best of Britain’s scenery, including the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, and the North York Moors. You can imagine Heathcliffe in the fog. .
Hiking the High Sierra Trail in California
Crossing the “Range of Light” from giant Forest in Sequoia National Park to the John Muir Trail.
Heli-Hiking in British Columbia
Heli-hiking in big Canadian Rocky Mountains is, in a word, awesome. And the adventure course? Could you? Would you?
Hiking Among the Redwoods in California’s Muir Woods
Day-hiking among the tall trees is a peaceful experience. This park has some of the biggest groves anywhere.
Trekking Mt. Kenya: Chogoria, Naro Moru, and High Peaks Circuit
One of the world’s best hikes, bar none. Unbelievable scenery, plant life that looks like it sprang from the imagination of Dr. Seuss, and the possibility of see monkeys, hyraxes, and even cape buffalo and elephants.
Tramping New Zealand’s Milford Track: The World’s Finest Walk?
It earned the moniker “finest walk in the world” a century ago. Is it? Find out here.
Hiking in the French and Spanish Pyrenees
From the Atlantic to the Mediterranean. This is a summer-long hike that brings you into western Europe’s wildest landscapes and quaint mountain villages. And the food is fantastic!
Trekking the Annapurna Circuit in Nepal
A three week trek around the Annapurna Massif gives views of some of the world’s highest peaks. An additional trek into the Annapurna Sanctuary brings you to snow-covered base camp.
Climbing Mt. Rainier in Washington’s Cascades
This is a classic climb of Washington’s highest peak. if you tackle it, be in top shape: it’s a rugged climb, complete with ice axes, crampons, and ropes.
Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro on the Machame Route
At 19,340 feet, Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest peak, which means that it’s one of the so-called “seven summits” — the highest peak on each continent. The Machame Route is a good way to climb it and avoid altitude sickness.