Help the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail

I’m not a big fan of online voting-style popularity contests, but this is one for which I am willing to make an exception.

Michelob and the American Hiking Society solicited proposals from trail organizations nationwide, and they chose 10 finalists, two of which will receive grants for their projects. You can do a lot of trail work with $25,000!

Vote for the CDT here!

I’m lobbying for the CDT. The CDT is spread out through some of the least populated parts of the contiguous united States. Far away from major population centers, it doesn’t have the kind of concentrated population base that a trail needs for easy maintenance and trail club events — and even for contests like this one..

What the CDT it DOES offer is one of the most spectacular and remote wilderness experiences in the world.

If the CDT gets the grant, it will use it for trail construction in New Mexico. The trails that win will win because people care about them.

Please vote! You can vote every day until October 31.